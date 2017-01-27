The Native Americans who want to drill for oil

The Fort Berthold Indian Reservation in North Dakota missed the oil boom a decade ago thanks to the thicket of tribal land regulations that slowed them down for years. Now that Trump is in the White House, the reservation's leaders want to streamline the rules so they can start drilling and mining and make a pitch to investors. Reuters' Valerie Volcovici explores the range of thinking among Native Americans on development and self determination as well as environmental concerns.

Exclusive: USA suspends refugee resettlement interviews

The Homeland Security Department temporarily halted trips by staff to interview refugees abroad as it prepares for a likely shakeup of refugee policy by President Donald Trump. The decision amounts to a pause in future refugee admissions, given that the interviews are a crucial step in an often years-long process. Reuters' Yeganeh Torbati reports.

Trump wants to deny federal funding to "sanctuary cities" that limit cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities to protect refugees from being kicked out of the country. Reuters' Mica Rosenberg, Dan Levine and Andy Sullivan look at the ways that local governments, immigration groups and other opponents are preparing to fight Trump's executive order.

Make America great again, and Canada too

Trump's move to revive the Keystone XL oil pipeline marked a major step under his "America First" energy plan to boost U.S. drillers and create new U.S. jobs. But the project's biggest winners may be Canadian. Reuters' Ethan Lou explains why.

Exclusive: Syria and Russia have a wheat problem

A deal struck in October for Syria to buy one million tonnes of wheat from its ally Russia to prevent bread shortages in government-held areas has not been fulfilled and may never be. Reuters' Maha El Dahan and Olga Popova report on the bureaucratic absurdity that led to the problem.

Reuters photo of the day

Some deer, some pipes, some snow

Deer gather at a depot used to store pipes for Transcanada Corp's planned Keystone XL oil pipeline in Gascoyne, North Dakota. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester