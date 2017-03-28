Using DNA to extract every last drop of crude

A small group of U.S. oil producers has been trying to exploit advances in DNA science to wring more crude from shale rock as they try to cut costs and compete with the world's top exporters. The technique involves testing DNA extracts from microbes found in rock samples and comparing them to DNA extracted from oil. Similarities or differences can pinpoint areas with the biggest potential. Reuters' Ernest Scheyder reports.

Zimbabwe: Money from nothing, tricks for free

When President Robert Mugabe scrapped the Zimbabwe dollar in 2009, most of his people thought this meant the end of runaway money-printing and hyperinflation that had rendered the currency worthless. They may have been wrong. Authorities are once again busy creating their own money from nothing, economists and opposition politicians say, allowing the government to borrow heavily via treasury bills to pay a huge civil service. Reuters' Ed Cropley and MacDonald Dzirutwe report.

EU gets back on the beet

Find out why the European Union is about to become a net sugar exporter after the removal of years of quotas and subsidies on the production of sugar beets. Reuters' Mariana Ionova and Gus Trompiz report on the opportunities and risks -- namely the possibility that prices could crash. "This is part of a farmer's job these days," one farmer said. "It's up to us to find ways of withstanding it."

Bomb factories, village command posts: Islamic State's rural fight

Reuters' John Davison reports from the deserted village of Badush in Iraq, showing the devastation, booby traps and other signs of the recent presence of Islamic State militants. Davison highlights the dangerous work that Iraqi forces face in these rural areas.

As Democratic attorneys general target Trump, Republican AGs target them

For years the national political organizations of Democratic and Republican state attorneys general observed an agreement not to target the other party's incumbent office-holders in elections. That hands-off stance ended this month when Republican AGs voted to abandon the agreement and spend money to help unseat Democrats in other states, according to the Republican Attorneys General Association. The decision has not been previously reported.

Monsanto meets its match as Hindu nationalists assert power in India

A little-known cotton seed company has taken on Monsanto, with the aid of a right-wing Hindu group that helped propel the Indian prime minister to power. The dispute threatens to upend the world's largest cotton-producing market.

China's HNA in talks to buy controlling stake in Forbes

Chinese conglomerate HNA Group is in talks to buy a controlling stake in International Whale Media Investments, the owner of the publisher of Forbes magazine, Reuters' Julie Zhu reports exclusively.

Peru, after the floods

Reuters photographer Mariana Bazo shares photos from the destruction wrought by recent floods in Peru in a Reuters Wider Image series.

Reuters photo of the day

Persuasion

Pro-Trump rally participants yell at an Anti-Trump protester at Bolsa Chica State Beach in Huntington Beach, California. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon