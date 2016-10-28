Reuters photo of the day

Queen Elizabeth in a supermarket

Queen Elizabeth looks at products on the shelves at a Waitrose supermarket during a visit to the town of Poundbury, Britain October 27, 2016. REUTERS/Justin Tallis

Clinton ad blitz outpaces Trump as his Super PACs bow out

Donald Trump could pour more money into his ad operation in the final 11 days of the campaign. Areas where Trump could still spend included battleground states, national ad buys and digital outreach and phone banking. But they also said it may be too late for such outlays to make a difference. “The stations would gladly take his money,” said Fred Davis, a major Republican ad maker. “I just don’t think he will.”

Exclusive: Rohingya women say Myanmar soldiers raped them amid crackdown on militants

Eight Rohingya women, all from U Shey Kya village in Rakhine State, described in detail how soldiers last week raided their homes, looted property and raped them at gun point. Reuters' Wa Lone and Simon Lewis report.

In Germany, Syrians find mosques too conservative

Syrians in Germany say many of the country's mosques are more conservative than those at home. Some told Reuters they were uncomfortable with very conservative messages in Arabic-speaking mosques. People have criticized the way the newcomers dress and practice their religion, they said. Some insisted the Koran be interpreted word-for-word. Joseph Nasr reports from Cologne.

Exclusive: Chipotle builds team to defend against activist investor Ackman

Chipotle has hired Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to help defend against activist investor William Ackman. It also hired crisis public relations firm Joele Frank, sources tell Reuters' Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Lisa Baertlein.

Facebook executives feel the heat of content controversies

Facebook has often insisted that it is a technology company - not a media company - but an elite group of at least five senior executives regularly directs content policy and makes editorial judgment calls, particularly in high-profile controversies, eight current and former Facebook executives told Reuters. Find out how this played into the decision to remove the picture of a young Kim Phuc, known to most of the world as the Vietnam napalm girl.

Exclusive: EpiPen price hikes add millions to Pentagon costs

Mylan price hikes on EpiPens have added millions to U.S. Department of Defense spending since 2008 as the agency covered more prescriptions for the lifesaving allergy shot at near retail prices, government data provided to Reuters shows.

Crisis at Venezuela’s PDVSA deepens as Caribbean debts pile up

Unpaid debts and broken promises are making Venezuelan oil giant PDVSA an outcast in several Caribbean countries where it had been a guest of honor. Its crumbling finances are causing disruptions across one of its most essential regions, according to internal company documents, six sources with knowledge of its operations, and Thomson Reuters vessel-tracking data. Marianna Parragua reports from Houston.

