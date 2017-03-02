Exclusive: Trump's wall budget is a few zeroes short on the wrong end

President Donald Trump’s promise to use existing funds to begin immediate construction of a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border has hit a financial roadblock. So far, the Department of Homeland Security has identified only $20 million that can be re-directed to the multi-billion-dollar project, according to a document prepared by the agency and distributed to congressional budget staff last week. That would cover some contracts for wall prototypes, and not much else. Put another way, it would cover a bit more than two miles of actual wall. Reuters' Julia Edwards Ainsley reports from Washington.

Pompe and circumstance

The drug that Trump praised during his speech to Congress earlier this week for treating college student Megan Crowley's rare muscle disorder costs $300,000 a year, more than the price many people paid for their houses. Trump’s kind words for the drug and the company that makes it comes after he said the government needs to do more to get pharmaceutical companies to lower the cost of the drugs they produce. Reuters' Deena Beasley reports.

Bitcoin’s 'creator' races to patent technology with gambling tycoon

The man who last year made global headlines by claiming to be Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of bitcoin, is working with a fugitive online gambling entrepreneur to file scores of patents relating to the digital currency and its underlying technology, blockchain.

Exclusive: SEC advisory committee to question Snap's transparency for investors

An investor committee that advises the Securities and Exchange Commission will review whether Snap Inc's decision to deny shareholders voting rights might also reduce the social media company's public disclosures on executive pay and other governance matters. The news came on the same day that the Snapchat app company priced (here) its initial public stock offering above the expected range, giving it a value of nearly $24 billion. Reuters' Ross Kerber got the scoop.

Canada, U.S. join forces on tackling border asylum seekers

Canadian and U.S. officials are working on a plan to tackle asylum seekers crossing into Canada illegally, with American officials keen to discover how they entered the United States in the first place. Reuters' David Ljunggren reports from Ottawa.

Reuters photo of the day

She's got the look

A new American citizen poses for a photograph during a naturalization ceremony in Newark, New Jersey. REUTERS/Mike Segar