Spinning a different kind of tale in Turkey's Kurdish southeast

Reuters' Daren Butler and Humeyra Pamuk visit the city of Diyarbakir, where a textile firm that supplies companies across Europe plans to build three new factories, a rare bet that the government can deliver on a vow to regenerate a region deeply scarred by conflict between state forces and militants. The Iskur group, a supplier to fashion brands including Zara, Adidas and Nike, sees its $100 million investment as showing the way for other companies from western Turkey to take advantage of government incentives and lower wages in the east. Photographs by Umit Bektas.

here

Ecuador leftist claims victory, conservative demands recount

Leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno claimed victory in Ecuador's presidential vote, bucking a shift to the right in South America. But Moreno’s conservative challenger has asked for a recount as some supporters took to the streets in protest. Reuters' Alexandra Ulmer and Alexandra Valencia report from the streets of Quito.

here

Meanwhile in Paraguay...

Protesters want the withdrawal of a proposed amendment that would allow Paraguay's president to stand for re-election while his allies said they would move forward with the measure. Reuters' Daniela Desantis and Mariel Cristaldo report from the capital Asuncion, where the mood has eased after rioters stormed and set fire to Congress here though anger simmers over the death of a protester who was killed when police fired shots at the headquarters of the country's second-largest political party. Paraguay's constitution, introduced in 1992 after 35 years of dictatorship, limits presidents to a single five-year term.

here

Pope Francis and the 'tyranny' of the papacy

Perhaps the last thing the pope expected to find during a visit to the northern Italian city of Carpi on Sunday was a huge 136-year-old plaque honoring the victims of "papal tyranny." The pope passed right by the plaque while standing in his white open popemobile after delivering Mass in a square a few dozen meters away during a day-long visit to an area hit by earthquakes in 2012. Put up in 1881 on the side of castle in the center of town, the marble plaque measuring about 1 meter by 2 meters commemorates the 1870 unification of Italy, which it says "emancipated human thought from papal tyranny." As you might guess, there's a back-story there. Reuters' Philip Pullella reports.

here

The return of the Royal Bank of Scotland

Nine years after the beginning of a $56 billion bailout by the British government, Royal Bank of Scotland is emerging from its restructuring process a shadow of what was once the biggest lender in the world. Reuters' Andrew MacAskill and Lawrence White report on the 290-year bank's transformation.

here

Reuters photo of the day

Where are the other seven heads?

here

A tattoo of the Hindu demon Ravan (who has 10 heads in tradition) is pictured on a back of a man during the Nepal Tattoo Convention in Kathmandu. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar