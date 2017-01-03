When Samsung bet on the wrong horse

Samsung Electronics Co's decision to sponsor an equestrian athlete, whose mother happens to be very close to Korea's disgraced president, turned out to be a really bad idea. Reuters' Ju-min Park and Miyoung Kim explain why the word "influence peddling" is coming up a lot.

A young migrant learns his fate

Girmay Mehari fled from Eritrea when he was just a boy and traveled alone to the safety of Sweden. He endured hardship and abuse along the way which most of us will never know. Now, he waits to see whether he can stay, and whether turning 18 will hurt his chances. Reuters' Selam Gebrekidan reports.

Migrants in U.S., Mexico fret about Trump threat to halt remittances

In central Mexico’s Mezquital Valley, new pick-up trucks bounce along unpaved roads and U.S.-style houses are springing up alongside cornfields. But people are afraid that remittances from family members abroad, a primary source of funding for such purchases, may soon dry up. Reuters' Michael O'Boyle reports.

The Congressional agenda

Reuters' Richard Cowan presents the playbook for the upcoming U.S. congressional session. Expect Republicans to try to gut Obamacare and financial industry regulations, and expect Democrats to do their best to thwart their rivals at every step. Less usual: Republican in-fighting over the President-elect’s cabinet appointments.

Smithfield cuts to the kernel to produce cheaper pork

Learn how the world's biggest pork producer is buying grain directly from farmers to feed the hogs it slaughters, and how this might hurt the big agribusinesses that make their money this way. Reuters' Michael Hirtzer reports from Chicago.

Reuters photo of the day

Where you'd rather be

People skate on the frozen Doubs river at the Swiss-French border in Les Brenets, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse