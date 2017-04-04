As Trump-Xi summit looms, evidence of strained ties on China-North Korea border

China's relations with North Korea are expected to be high on the agenda when Presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump hold their first summit meeting this week. Washington wants China to do more to rein in the unpredictable North's nuclear and missile programs, while Beijing has said it does not have that kind of influence. Reuters reporters and photographers visited border areas between China and North Korea to see how tension between those two countries is affecting tourism and trade.

Hong Kong's restive youth prepare for long struggle with Beijing

With China's preferred candidate selected as Hong Kong's next chief executive, another blow to the morale of the city's democracy activists, their young leaders are taking a page from Beijing's playbook and preparing for a long battle. Reuters' James Pomfret and Venus Wu speak to some of them.

Brazil's black market pipeline: Gangs hijack Petrobras' oil, fuel

Police investigating a wave of killings in the northern suburbs of Rio de Janeiro found something more interesting when they pursued a tip to an oil refinery south of the city. Some of the killings were part of a power struggle between gangs earnings millions of dollars a year from stealing crude oil, diesel and gasoline and selling it on a thriving black market. Reuters' Rodrigo Viga Gaier reports.

A poisoned legacy of Taiwan steel haunts Vietnam beach

Sea life began washing up a year ago on this Vietnamese beach near a steel plant being developed by Taiwan's Formosa Plastics Corp. Within weeks, more than 125 miles of coast had been sullied by the accidental release of chemicals including cyanide, phenols and iron hydroxide. Along the coast, the recovery is slow and anger endures among fishermen and people in the tourist industry. Reuters' journalists in the Hanoi bureau report from the scene, where the government says the waters are clean, but nobody believes it.

Reuters photo of the day

Charles... Prince Charles

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall pose at Pitti Palace in Florence. REUTERS/Tony Gentile