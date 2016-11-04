Reuters photo of the day

Clash

Panathinaikos v Standard Liege, Athens: An injured riot police officer reacts during clashes with Standard Liege fans. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Investors smell profit in U.S. marijuana ballot measures

With marijuana legalization measures on the ballot in nine states next Tuesday, investment opportunities are attracting money from Wall Street, Silicon Valley and publicly traded companies.

Soda taxes may spread if voters check ballots in California, Colorado

As Americans vote for a new president next week, hundreds of thousands of voters in California's Bay Area and Boulder, Colorado, will also decide whether they want levies on sugary drinks, another step toward making soda taxes a norm.

Trump gains ground on Clinton: Reuters/Ipsos States of the Nation

The race for the Oval Office tightened in the past week as several swing states that Donald Trump must win shifted from favoring Hillary Clinton to toss-ups, according to the Reuters/Ipsos States of the Nation project.

Special Report: U.S. manufacturing economy fails employers and workers

Here is the central tension in U.S. manufacturing: Plant managers complain of a talent shortage, while workers see too few acceptable jobs. The paradox has echoed through the presidential campaign, with both major candidates lamenting the loss of factory jobs - even as unemployment in most industrial regions has dropped to rates usually considered healthy.

Amid election jitters, many big funds stay aggressive but cash tempts

Stocks are listing, bonds are drifting and suddenly gold is back in vogue. Global investors appear to be facing the prospect that the U.S. presidential election may not play out as they have been expecting.

Kurdish women fighters battle Islamic State with machineguns and songs

When Islamic State insurgents fired mortar bombs at Iranian Kurdish women fighters holding a desert position in northern Iraq, the women first hit back by singing through loudspeakers. Then the women opened fire with machineguns. Michael Georgy reports on why the singing bothers IS.

Suicide at Japan's top ad agency puts overtime on the reform agenda

The suicide of 24-year-old Matsuri Takahashi left a trail of grievances on social media about her relentless working hours and boss's verbal abuse. Japan's labor ministry raided her employer Dentsu to see if overwork abuses were pervasive. (Karoshi is the Japanese word for "death by overwork.") For many Japanese, Takahashi's death is the consequence of Article 36 of Japan's labor code, which leaves overtime pay and limits to the discretion of employers and benign unions.

