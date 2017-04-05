No big bets

Caution prevailed across major markets on Wednesday before a potentially tense meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping this week, although metals and oil prices firmed on hope of better global demand.

Appeals court rules for LGBT protections

A U.S. appeals court, for the first time ever, on Tuesday ruled that federal civil rights law protects lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender employees from discrimination in the workplace. In its 8-3 decision, the court bucked decades of rulings that gay people are not protected by the milestone civil rights law, because they are not specifically mentioned in it.

Panera makes the sale

JAB Holdings, the owner of Caribou Coffee and Peet's Coffee & Tea, said on Wednesday it would buy U.S. bakery chain Panera Bread Co in a deal valued at about $7.5 billion, including debt, as it expands its coffee and breakfast empire.

Commentary: One tank rules them all

War nerds love tanks. The battlefield behemoths drove onto the scene in the early days of World War I, replaced the cavalry and became synonymous with war. This week on the War College podcast, author Steven Zaloga walks through the ins and outs of armored vehicles.

Macron gaining in France

Centrist Emmanuel Macron kept his position as favorite to win France's presidential election after a televised debate on Tuesday night in which he clashed sharply with his main rival, Marine Le Pen, over Europe, just 19 days before the election. Macron was seen as having the best political program, according to a snap survey that also placed him as the second most convincing performer in a four-hour debate that involved all 11 candidates.

Reuters photo of the day

Hunger in Somalia

An internally displaced woman from drought hit area reacts after she complains about the lack of food at makeshift settlement area in Dollow, Somalia April 4, 2017. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra