Reuters photo of the day

Horse and rider

A Native American man rides his horse through the snow near the Oceti Sakowin camp near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, North Dakota. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

With Dakota denial, outlook for U.S. pipelines turns murky

The U.S. Army's denial of an easement for the Dakota Access Pipeline, after permitting and legal obligations were followed, sets an uncertain precedent for new projects despite President-elect Donald Trump's promise to support energy infrastructure.

Big spenders reappear in China

China's wealthiest shoppers are spending at home again, roused from a three-year slumber by a weaker yuan, lower prices and a crackdown on overseas sales agents - a welcome boost for the world's luxury brands.

Fleeing Aleppo fighting, Syrians describe terrifying choices

As Syrian government forces advanced into Aleppo's rebel-held al-Sakhour district, Hasan al-Ali said he faced the choice of staying put and being caught by the army, or fleeing into a shrinking rebel enclave under relentless bombardment. Reuters correspondents report on his story and other people's stories of crossing the dangerous Aleppo front.

New Zealand PM Key announces shock resignation, backs Finance Minister

New Zealand Prime Minister John Key, who won praise for his economic stewardship after the global financial crisis, unexpectedly announced his resignation on Monday after eight years in power, backing his finance minister to take the helm. Reuters' Charlotte Greenfield, Swati Pandey report from Wellington.

Small banks rally pauses but may not be over yet

The rally in regional U.S. bank stocks that followed last month's election of Donald Trump may not be over, but investors may have to wait for policy to take shape for the massive move to extend further. Reuters' Sinead Carew and Chuck Mikolajczak explain.

Mexico deep water oil push taps data that solved dinosaur riddle

A long-awaited auction of Mexico's untapped deep water oil fields on Monday has been fueled by a nearly $3 billion boom in geological data mapping almost inaccessible deposits to open up what the industry sees as the world's "last great proven frontier."

Leader from Indian southern state critical, supporters on edge

The life of Jayalalithaa, chief minister of the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu hung in the balance after she went into cardiac arrest, drawing large crowds to the hospital where doctors were fighting to save the hugely popular former actress. Reuters' Anuradha Nagaraj reports on the mystique of "Amma" and the effects that her death could have on business and politics.

