Exclusive: Trump administration considering separating women, children at Mexico border

Part of the reason for the proposal is to deter mothers from migrating to the United States with their children, officials who have been briefed on the proposal told Reuters' Julia Edwards Ainsley.

Out in the cold

Nobody knows what the Trump administration plans to do with the Department of Housing and Urban Development, but some housing advocates worry that federal housing vouchers and similar programs for low-income people could be cut, forcing some people out of their homes and pushing rental prices higher. Reuters' James Oliphant reports.

The Islamic State's tunnel training course

The mouth of the tunnel is hardly visible on a muddy hillside overlooking Mosul, where fighting now rages between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants. In less turbulent times, trains ran through it on their way to or from Mosul, but when the militants overran the area in the summer of 2014, they barricaded both ends, ripped up the tracks and built an assault course inside, on which to train their recruits. Reuters' Isabel Coles reports on what's inside.

Valuation's a four-letter word for tech-stock investors

Technology companies have been a driving force behind the U.S. stock market's recent record rally, and despite mounting evidence of stretched valuations the sector remains a top pick for investors expecting a wave of capital expenditures by U.S. corporations. Thank corporate tax cuts and reduced regulations planned by President Donald Trump for that. Reuters' Noel Randewich reports.

Houston hosts optimistic oil overlords

The biggest names in the oil world meet in Houston this week for the largest industry gathering since the end of a two-year price war that pitted Middle East exporters against the firms that drove the shale energy revolution in the United States. Reuters' Ernest Scheyder reports from CERAWeek on why they're so much happier now than they were a year ago, even though there is plenty to trouble the waters of the oil world (FOR PLENTY: here - AND FOR TROUBLE: here).

Reuters photo of the day

Supporters of President Donald Trump gather for a "People 4 Trump" rally at Neshaminy State Park in Bensalem, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Mark Makela