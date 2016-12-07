Reuters photo of the day

Kashmir, trees, morning

Men exercise on the outskirts of Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Obama and Trump: Justice delayed

President Barack Obama's legal defense of some key initiatives including his signature healthcare law is collapsing as courts put cases on hold until after President-elect Donald Trump, hostile to the policies, assumes office on Jan. 20. Reuters' Lawrence Hurley reports from Washington.

Italy's 'demolition man' the architect of his own downfall

When former Italian president Giorgio Napolitano tapped Matteo Renzi as prime minister in February 2014, he urged his younger colleague to change the constitution in order to make it easier to govern Italy. Napolitano didn't know Renzi would take it so personally, and what a problem that would be. Reuters' Crispian Balmer reports from Rome.

Brazil's president, beset on all sides, struggling to be savior

When Michel Temer took over Brazil's presidency in May, many hoped he could overcome the political gridlock, corruption scandals and economic obstacles that have hobbled Latin America's biggest country. He didn't.

Israeli Arabs, Israeli army

While most of the Israel Defense Forces personnel are Jews, and nearly all their conflicts have been against Arab nations, a trickle of Israeli Arabs volunteer for the army. Most are Bedouin, but some are other Arab citizens of Israel. Rinat Harash reports from Kisufum, Israel.

Exclusive: BP sends almost 3 million barrels of U.S. oil to Asia

BP is shipping almost 3 million barrels of U.S. crude to customers across Asia, pioneering a lengthy and complex operation likely to become more popular after OPEC last week announced deep production cuts.

Last man in the village

Reuters' Ilya Naymushin presents a lovely photo series on Mikhail Baburin, 66, the last (human) resident of Mikhailovka, a village in Siberia's Krasnoyarsk region.

