Reuters photo of the day

A gap in the fence

A gap in the U.S.-Mexico border fence is seen outside Jacumba, California, United States, October 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Hate speech seeps into U.S. mainstream amid bitter campaign

The lettering is crude, but the contempt is clear. "KKK Bitch.” The graffiti appeared in October on cars, homes and telephone poles in Kokomo, Indiana. Many victims, like Peters, were African American. Many also had lawn signs for Democratic candidates. Across the United States, the inflammatory and confrontational tone of political rhetoric is creeping into public discourse and polarizing the electorate. Peter Eisler reports from Kokomo.

Election 2016: Reuters live coverage

Updates and big stories on the presidential campaign (here) and other state and federal races will post here.

U.S. voters look to game election system by 'trading' ballots

Tens of thousands of voters, the vast majority seeking to prevent a Trump presidency, have signed up on "vote-swapping" exchanges in advance of Tuesday's Election Day. There is no way to verify the ballots are cast as agreed, though some people are taking "ballot selfies" in states where such photos are legal. Reuters' Joseph Ax explains how it works.

Mexicans on U.S. border fear economic catastrophe if Trump wins

Nowhere has the bad-tempered contest been felt more acutely than in the Mexican cities straddling the U.S. border, which hundreds of thousands of people cross for work every day, and acts as a bridge for $500 billion in annual bilateral trade. Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein and David Alire Garcia report from Tijuana and Nogales.

Banks, brokers gird for Brexit-style tumult following Tuesday's election

Big global banks, including Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs Group Inc are bracing for potential tumult on financial markets after Tuesday's U.S. election.

'Even a one-year-old baby, they put a bullet in his head.'

Iraq's army and federal police retook Hammam al-Alil over the weekend. As the forces advance, details of Islamic State's brutality and growing desperation, which have trickled out of its self-proclaimed caliphate over the past two years, are being reinforced by first-hand accounts of residents. Stephen Kalin reports from the scene.

Mozambique upbeat on debt crisis, investors not so sure

Mozambique's finance minister has a plan to deal with a debt crisis that threatens to derail one of Africa's most promising frontier economies but investors are far from convinced. Joe Brock reports from Maputo.

After cyber attacks, Internet of Things wrestles with making smart devices safer

Recent cyber attacks harnessing everyday devices such as cameras, video recorders and printers are a wake-up call to the hidden dangers of the Internet of Things. The problem for the device makers, though, is that few are equipped to tackle the unfamiliar task of foiling hackers.