RIP Leonard Cohen. Here the Canadian singer-songwriter is shown performing at the first night of the 47th Montreux Jazz Festival July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Trump good for pharma deals?

Among those who may see benefits from a Trump administration are biotechnology companies looking to merge. Indeed, the sector saw a stock surge after the election and analysts say that the anemic industry could see an influx of foreign cash and improved stock valuations – a likely boost to smaller firms that have had a hard time raising money in the current equities market.

Commentary: The number one reason to fix U.S.-Russia relations

With all the talk about Russia over the course of the presidential campaign, few took note of perhaps the greatest threat: rising nuclear tensions between Washington and Moscow. Josh Cohen, a former USAID project officer, explains why Donald Trump will have to address Russia's nuclear saber rattling immediately after his inauguration.

Exclusive: Another U.S.-Russia disagreement

The Executive Council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), a global chemical weapons watchdog, voted on Friday to condemn the use of banned toxic agents by the Syrian government and Islamic State. The United States and 28 other members signed the document, but notably, Russia did not. The findings set the stage for a U.N. Security Council showdown between the five veto-wielding powers.

A 'Marshall Plan' for Africa

Germany is lobbying other developed countries to invest in the economies of Africa to help stem the tide of migrants into Europe. The International Organizational for Migration last week said nearly 160,000 people had crossed the Mediterranean from Africa to Italy this year, and 4,220 died trying. Germany says there are about 20 million more displaced people in Africa who could end up looking to migrate.

Look skyward

A "supermoon" will grace Earth's skies in the coming days - the largest, brightest moon in nearly seven decades. The moon will be closer to Earth than any time since 1948, and will be at its peak at 6:23 a.m. EST on Monday. If skies are clear, the moon will appear to be 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter than usual. Look now, because the next time this happens will be 2034.