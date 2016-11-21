Not made in America

Almost every pair of shoes sold in the United States is made elsewhere – mostly in Asia. That’s unlikely to change even if President-elect Donald Trump keeps his promise to kill trade deals like the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP), industry experts told Reuters. Instead, changes in import tariffs mean consumers should expect to pay more for imported goods ranging from sneakers to cars.

‘Gifts from God’

Trump's victory and the war on Islamic State have given Iran's hardline Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps what it sees as a unique opportunity to claw back economic and political power, reports Parisa Hafezi. Iranian officials told Hafezi that groups like the Guards would benefit if Trump scraps the nuclear deal with Tehran.

Reckoning with reality

Hedge fund operators still work out of trophy offices and enjoy perks like ski and beach junkets. The typical portfolio manager at a firm running more than $4 billion with middling-performance is expected to make an average of $2.23 million this year. But with many hedge funds underperforming the 2016 equities market, Lawrence Delevingne reports that there are some small signs of a reckoning.

Commentary: Putin will pay a high price for Trump’s friendship

Vladimir Putin might have wanted Donald Trump to win the White House, but his victory won’t necessarily make the Russian president more popular at home, writes columnist William Pomeranz. “Putin’s popularity is directly linked to his confrontational foreign policy and protectionist economic measures,” writes Pomeranz. Without an external enemy, he will have to find other means to rally support.

Ho ho ho already

Yes, it’s early for Christmas stories. But it takes a lot to get hundreds of Santas ready to delight children for the holidays. A Reuters Wider Image photo essay takes a peek inside the training at the Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School in Midland, Michigan, where some 200 Santas and Mrs. Clauses come to learn wood toy-making, brush up on storytelling skills, drive sleighs, feed reindeer and, most importantly, spread the Christmas spirit. (For those who want to learn more, there’s also a Focus 360 photo essay.)