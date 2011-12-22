Macquarie to acquire Cargill's North American power, gas business
HOUSTON Australian bank Macquarie will acquire Cargill Inc's North America power and gas business for an undisclosed amount, the companies said on Friday.
Select Income REIT filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $230 million in an initial public offering of its common stock.
The Newton, Massachusetts-based company told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo Securities would underwrite the offering.
The REIT is a newly-formed unit of CommonWealth REIT (CWH.N) and will primarily own and invest in net leased, single tenant properties.
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.
The company intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SIR."
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
Sirius XM Holdings Inc said on Friday it will invest $480 million in Pandora Media Inc , giving the satellite radio company better exposure to internet music streaming while providing financial footing to Pandora.