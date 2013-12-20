Barry Manilow feared disappointing fans by coming out as gay
NEW YORK Barry Manilow has spoken publicly for the first time about being gay, saying he feared he would disappoint his mostly female fan base had he come out decades ago.
LOS ANGELES Pop singer Selena Gomez on Thursday canceled her upcoming Australian concert tour, saying she needs to take the time to put herself before work.
The 21-year-old former Disney star was to perform five concerts in Australia, beginning on February 1, 2014, in Perth and concluding on February 8 in Melbourne.
"My fans are so important to me and I would never want to disappoint them," the "Come & Get It" singer said in a statement. "But it has become clear to me and those close to me that after many years of putting my work first, I need to spend some time on myself in order to be the best person I can be."
Texas-born Gomez, who has also branched into serious film roles, is set to tour Asia in January.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Mary Milliken and Eric Walsh)
NEW YORK Barry Manilow has spoken publicly for the first time about being gay, saying he feared he would disappoint his mostly female fan base had he come out decades ago.
MGM Holdings Inc said it would acquire the 81 percent of premium U.S. channel Epix it does not already own from two of its partners, Viacom Inc and Lionsgate Entertainment Corp, for about $1 billion.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday defended TV anchor Bill O'Reilly after a report that the conservative commentator and his employer, 21st Century Fox, paid five women to settle claims he sexually harassed them.