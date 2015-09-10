Marathon Oil posts bigger quarterly loss
May 4 U.S. shale exploration company Marathon Oil Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss on Thursday, due to a nearly $5 billion impairment charge related to the sale of its Canadian oil sands business.
U.S. SENATE MAJORITY LEADER MCCONNELL TAKES STEPS TO STAGE ANOTHER VOTE ON IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL
May 4 U.S. shale exploration company Marathon Oil Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss on Thursday, due to a nearly $5 billion impairment charge related to the sale of its Canadian oil sands business.
* Voter turnout in 2012 was 43 percent (Adds Bouteflika details, participation percentage)