KOPAONIK, Serbia Serbia will be condemned to slow economic growth and high budget deficits unless it pushes ahead with structural reforms and attracts additional investment, the national fiscal advisory body said on Tuesday.

Serbia's economy grew by just 0.8 percent in 2015 and the government forecasts 1.8 percent growth this year - "slower than in all comparable countries in Central and Eastern Europe," the government-appointed Fiscal Council said in a report.

Serbia cut its fiscal deficit to 3.7 percent in 2015, from 6.6 percent a year earlier, mainly through spending cuts required by the International Monetary Fund as part of a 1.2 billion euro ($1.3 billion) loan deal.

The government risks continuing to run a budget gap of over 3.5 percent and holding back economic growth to less than 2 percent in the medium term if it gives up structural reforms, the Fiscal Council said in a report presented at a business forum at the Serbian mountain resort of Kopaonik.

Although foreign direct investment of 1.75 billion euros last year helped reduce unemployment by 1.5 percentage points to 17.3 percent, Serbia needs additional annual investment of some 7 percent of GDP for stable growth, the report said.

Such a model could secure growth rates of around 4 percent of output from 2018, "but ... this could happen even later."

Serbia's President Tomislav Nikolic last week called an early parliamentary election for April 24 after the government said it needed a stronger mandate to push through economic reforms and complete European Union accession talks.

To cut spending in line with the IMF loan deal, Serbia cut public sector wages and pensions and improved tax revenues. It committed to offloading unprofitable state firms including the RTB Bor copper mine, the Resavica coal mine, and the Zelezara Smederevo steel mill.

"In 2016, the government has a big responsibility ... not to loosen restrictions," the Fiscal Council said.

Council member Vladimir Vuckovic said the government should push ahead with plans to trim as many as 54,000 jobs in the public sector over the next two years. Public sector wages and pensions would be kept at the present level, Vuckovic told the forum.

Serbia invited bids last week for the sale of the Zelezara Smederevo plant, which China's Hebei Iron & Steel Group HEBEIH.UL has expressed interest in investing in.

Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic said on Tuesday that the government hopes for a successful sale of Zelezara Smederevo and will continue to seek a solution for RTB Bor.

