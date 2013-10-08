Serbia's Finance Minister Lazar Krstic poses for a picture during an interview with Reuters in Belgrade September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

BELGRADE Serbia's new Finance Minister Lazar Krstic intends to cut the government's budget deficit to 2 percent of GDP in the next 3-4 years and save 1.5 billion euros by 2017 to avert default, he said on Tuesday.

The Socialist-led government will raise value-added tax (VAT) tax on some goods to 10 percent, up from the current 8 percent, end subsidies to unprofitable state companies, cut wages in the public sector and plug revenue holes such as black markets in tobacco and oil derivatives, Krstic said.

He outlined the measures at an open government session, broadcast live on state television, a rare event usually intended to demonstrate a coalition government's unity.

"Without these measures we would go bankrupt in two years," Krstic said.

He said the measures outlined today, combined with prospects for a new loan deal with International Monetary Fund and structural reforms planned to start next year could send a positive signal to investors to finance Serbia on cheaper terms.

The IMF is ready to support Serbia with a financial arrangement and advice to help the country curb its debt in the medium term, the IMF's representative for central and eastern Europe in an interview.

The Fund was expected to issue a press release later in the day summing up a week-long visit in Serbia to assess its economy and finances.

Earlier this year, the IMF said Serbia's budget shortfall this year could reach 8.3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) if no measures were taken. Serbia last year lost a previous 1 billion euro ($1.36 billion) deal with the lender over broken spending promises.

Krstic said the government will introduce tighter controls to increase government revenues.

The grey economy - transactions evading tax and other regulations - accounts for an estimated 31 percent of Serbia's total economic output.

The Serbian dinar fluctuated only slightly after the announcement, trading at between 114.5 and 114.13 per euro at around noon (1000 GMT) on Tuesday.

Krstic, a 28-year-old Yale graduate who was offered his role in a government reshuffle last month, also said the government would discuss and start an overhaul of spending including on the pension system.

"At face value it seems a bit short of measures to curb the deficit in 2013," Timothy Ash, head of merging market research at Standard Bank.

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Writing by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Christian Lowe/Ruth Pitchford)