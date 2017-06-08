Canadian commercial financing company ECN Capital Corp (ECN.TO) said on Thursday it would buy U.S.-based Service Finance Holdings LLC for C$410 million ($304 million) in cash.

ECN Capital offers financial services to rail and commercial aviation markets, while privately held Service Finance Holdings lends for home improvement projects in the United States.

Toronto-based ECN Capital sold its U.S. commercial and vendor finance business to PNC Financial Services Group (PNC.N) in February for about $1.25 billion in cash.

Founded in 2004, Florida-based Service Finance originates and services prime and super-prime installment contracts to finance home improvement projects.

ECN Capital, with over $4.6 billion assets under management, said the acquisition will be immediately add to adjusted earnings per share and is expected to close in the third quarter.

BMO Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets and Macquarie Capital served as ECN Capital's financial advisers, while Baker & Hostetler LLP was the legal counsel.

