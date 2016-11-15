Sears' Lampert lashes out at supplier's threat to end agreement
Sears Holdings Corp Chief Executive Officer Edward Lampert lashed out at a supplier, which has threatened to terminate a supply deal with the struggling retailer.
General Electric Co (GE.N) said its software unit bought ServiceMax, a cloud-based provider of software used in inventory and workforce management, for $915 million.
GE said the deal was part of GE Digital's strategy to advance its "Industrial Internet" vision.
GE wants to connect machines using the internet, producing data that can improve productivity, reduce emissions and lower fuel costs.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc said on Monday it would buy Patheon NV , a Dutch manufacturer of drugs for clinical trials, for $5.2 billion as it seeks to complement its offerings in production and services for the biopharma industry.