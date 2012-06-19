ZURICH Shares in SGS SGSN.VX, the world's largest testing and inspection services firm, dipped on Tuesday after its chief executive was quoted as saying the company had to pare back its sales target, due to the strong Swiss franc.

SGS is aiming for sales of 8 billion Swiss francs ($8.4 billion) by 2014, but had already cautioned that the franc, which soared to record highs in 2011, could make the target challenging.

"Due to the strong franc we must reduce this target to 7 billion," Chris Kirk told the Finanz und Wirtschaft in an interview published on the newspaper's website on Tuesday.

An SGS spokesman said the CEO's comments were not new, noting the target had been set two years ago. He said the 7 billion franc figure was based solely on the rise in the franc since then, noting that SGS had 92 reporting currencies.

SGS's shares fell after the CEO's comments, trading down 1.7 percent at 1762 francs at 0938 EDT, when the main Swiss market index .SSMI was up 1 percent.

The new target will not affect the group's aim of having an operating profit margin of 20 percent by 2014, Kirk said.

"Everyone in this company is working towards this target ... Obviously 20 percent is an ambitious mark but this is good as anything else wouldn't be a meaningful target", he said.

Group sales were also still growing by more than 13 percent annually driven by high margin business such as services to the oil and gas industry, he added.

Kirk said that while business in Europe was overall solid, the company was feeling the crisis in Spain. Moreover, the situation in Italy had sharply deteriorated over the past six months, he said.

SGS was not experiencing any slowdown in China, where the company continues to benefit from some large scale government infrastructure programs as well as a booming commodities sector, and Kirk also said that the company had a full pipeline of takeover targets.

So far this year SGS has made eight mainly small to mid-size acquisitions.

(Reporting by Andrew Thompson; Editing by Greg Mahlich)