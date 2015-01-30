Singer Shakira (L) passes their son Milan to Barcelona's Gerard Pique before the Spanish first division soccer match between Barcelona and Eibar at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona in this file photo taken on October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea

MADRID Colombian pop star Shakira has given birth in Barcelona to her second child, a boy, she said on Friday.

A statement posted on Shakira's website said her son, Sasha, was born on Thursday night.

"The hospital confirmed that both mother and child are in excellent health," the statement said.

The singer and her boyfriend, Spanish football player Gerard Pique, had their first child, a son named Milan, in 2013.

Shakira, 37, and Pique, 27, met in 2010, but only confirmed that they were in a relationship in March 2011.

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer, one of the best-selling Latin pop idols, gave birth in Barcelona's Teknon clinic, local media reported earlier. Pique is a defender for Spanish La Liga team FC Barcelona.

As with the birth of their first child, the couple recently asked fans in an online baby shower to buy gifts such as fresh water kits and vaccines to help needy children. Shakira is a UNICEF goodwill ambassador.

