TOKYO Shares of Sharp Corp (6753.T) shed 11 percent on Friday morning as uncertainty remained over Hon Hai Precision Industry's (2317.T) investment in the embattled Japanese TV maker.

Some investors had expected the two companies to announce a deal on Thursday when the Taiwanese company's chairman, Terry Gou, visited Sharp's flagship LCD panel factory in Sakai, western Japan. Media reports said Gou left Japan on Thursday but Hon Hai said the partners were continuing their discussions.

Sharp shares had rebounded strongly on expectations of the deal.

(Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)