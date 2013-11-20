Peabody Energy emerges from bankruptcy protection
U.S. coal miner Peabody Energy Corp said it had emerged from Chapter 11 protection and was expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday under the ticker symbol BTU.
TOKYO Japan's Sharp Corp may get an original equipment manufacturing (OEM) deal to make copy machines under the Hewlett-Packard brand, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
Supply of copiers to the U.S. company could begin as early as the second half of the current business year that ends in March 2014, he said, declining to be identified because a formal deal had yet to be signed.
Shares in Sharp were up 7.9 percent at 300 yen in late morning trade, while the benchmark Nikkei average was roughly flat.
AMSTERDAM Akzo Nobel CEO Ton Buechner repeated on Monday his opposition to a March 20 takeover proposal from U.S. rival PPG Industries , saying he sees no merit in negotiating with PPG.
LONDON A top-20 investor in Akzo Nobel said on Monday he wanted the firm to engage with U.S. rival PPG Industries over a revised bid raising pressure on the Dutch paint maker to begin talks.