Pandora gets KKR investment; explores strategic alternatives
Pandora Media Inc said on Monday that KKR & Co LP has agreed to invest $150 million in the music streaming service, while the company explores strategic alternatives, including a sale.
TOKYO U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co (KKR.N) is among other private equity firms which are interested in investing in Sharp Corp (6753.T), Nikkei business daily reported Saturday, without citing sources.
The New York-based KKR has presented restructuring plans for Sharp, the report said, adding that the U.S. firm would use expertise of the state-backed Innovation Network Corporation of Japan (INCJ).
INCJ is in advanced talks to invest in Sharp with intention of broking a merger between Sharp's display unit and Japan Display Inc (6740.T), a smartphone screen maker, as well as restructure its broader consumer electronics business.
Nikkei also reported on Saturday that Japan Display would offer to buy Sharp's display unit in a deal worth as much as 100 billion yen ($825.08 million).
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Michael Perry)
WILMINGTON, Del./WASHINGTON Health insurer Anthem Inc asked a Delaware judge on Monday to give it more time to try to win approval for a merger with rival Cigna Corp , which is seeking to end the deal and collect a $1.85 billion break-up fee.