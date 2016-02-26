Timeline: S&P Telecommunications index dwindles to four companies
The S&P 500 Telecommunications Services Index has shrunk from 14 companies in its heyday in 1996 to just four companies in 2017 after a slew of mergers.
TOKYO Japan's Sharp Corp (6753.T) said on Friday that it has been disclosing contingent liabilities properly in its financial statements - comments which come after Foxconn (2317.TW) put its takeover of the ailing electronics maker on hold, citing new material information.
The Japanese group had contingent liabilities that amounted to around 300 billion yen ($2.7 billion), three sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters.
Sharp said the reports of contingent liabilities of around 300 billion yen were not based on an announcement by the company.
AMSTERDAM Akzo Nobel shareholders angered by the Dulux paint maker's rejection of a 26.3 billion euro ($29.5 billion) takeover proposal from U.S. rival PPG Industries took their fight to an Amsterdam court on Monday.