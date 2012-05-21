Shaw Group Inc SHAW.N took another step toward sharpening up the U.S. engineering company's focus by selling its energy and chemical (E&C) division to French oilfield services group Technip TECF.PA for $300 million.

Shaw Chief Executive Jim Bernhard said exiting the business, which only moved back into profit this year, would allow the Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company to pursue more opportunities in the primary industries it serves.

"Shaw will continue to focus our efforts on growing our leadership positions in our core business lines," Bernhard said in a statement.

Shaw said it would retain E&C staff in its Baton Rouge office as well as a consulting unit, and both would be moved into other divisions. Shaw will also retain its Toronto office, which was now under review, as well as obligations related to a nearly complete ethylene plant in southeast Asia.

Technip said Shaw would also retain all legacy engineering, procurement and construction contracts.

With a shrinking backlog that stood at $344 million in February, the E&C unit represents only a small part of Shaw, but the decision to look at shedding it last year came on the heels of a deal to dispose of a 20 percent stake in nuclear power plant company Westinghouse.

Shaw's largest segment is power, representing half the $19.8 billion backlog of work, followed by environmental and infrastructure projects and then plant services.

Technip's own order backlog hit a record level last quarter, and it is gearing up for energy services growth via acquisition, having bought U.S. offshore specialist Global Industries late last year.

Technip said the "downstream" technology it was buying from Shaw complemented its work in energy production. "In addition, we gain access to promising growth areas, including U.S. petrochemical investments driven by low-price shale gas," CEO Thierry Pilenko said in a statement.

The prospects for U.S. petrochemical developments driven by the cheap natural gas feedstock are only improving, the head of Fluor Corp (FLR.N) said last week.

The purchase from Shaw should be done by the end of its fiscal year in August, said Shaw, which will book $10 million in net after-tax gains. The company raised its fiscal 2012 earnings per share guidance by 15 cents to $2.20 to $2.30, while analysts had been targeting $2.12 per share on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Engineering, construction and services rival URS Corp URS.N moved in the opposite strategic direction last week with its completion of a $1.24 billion purchase of Canadian oilfield services company Flint Energy Services.

(Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)