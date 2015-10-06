Shepherd Ben Blackmore stands with his sheep dog and flock of Exmoor Horn sheep in Savile Row, London, Britain October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Passers-by stop to look at a flock of Exmoor Horn sheep, in Savile Row, London, Britain October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Shepherd Ben Blackmore stands with his flock of Exmoor Horn sheep in Savile Row, London, Britain October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

London's Savile Row, home to Britain's top tailors, was turned into a grazing meadow on Monday, with a flock of sheep filling the street to help raise awareness of the wool industry.

Traffic was halted, turf was laid out and Bowmont Merino and Exmoor Horn sheep were brought in to help mark the start of Britain’s Wool Week, which runs until Oct. 11.