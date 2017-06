WASHINGTON The U.S. Interior Department said on Thursday it will allow Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) to undertake limited preparatory drilling in the Alaska's Chukchi Sea, as the company works to complete its oil spill containment system.

Interior said the company will not actually be allowed to drill for oil until the containment system is certified by the government.

(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)