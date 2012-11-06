MOSCOW Shell (RDSa.L) has sealed a two-year deal worth up to $4 billion to supply oil to mid-sized Russian refiner and retailer Bashneft (BANE.MM), the Russian firm said on Tuesday, extending an existing agreement between the two sides.

A source at Urals-based Bashneft, controlled by the Sistema (AFKS.MM) conglomerate of tycoon Vladimir Yevtushenkov, said Shell will supply between 100,000 tonnes and 300,000 tonnes of crude per month.

The deal, worth 122.4 billion roubles ($3.87 billion), is signed until November 25 2014, while the previous agreement expires this month, Bashneft said.

Shell has an extensive trading network in Russia and owns 50 percent of the Salym producing project in West Siberia.

Bashneft produces 15 million tonnes of crude per year, much less than it needs to feed the number of large refineries it owns. Its refineries sent to process 1.75 million tonnes of oil this month, down from 1.76 million tonnes in October. ($1 = 31.6675 roubles) (Reporting by Lyudmila Zaramenskikh; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Patrick Graham)