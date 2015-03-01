JERUSALEM Shikun & Binui (SKBN.TA), Israel's largest construction group, said on Sunday it is part of a group that won a contract to build high speed toll lanes in Texas in a deal estimated at more than $1 billion.

Shikun's stake in the Blueridge Transportation Group is about 40 percent, although that could fall to 15-25 percent by the close.

Under the contract from the Texas Department of Construction, the consortium will plan, build, finance, operate and maintain high-speed toll lanes and other infrastructure in the Houston area, Shikun said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Construction is expected to take three years while the group will maintain the road for another 49 years, it noted.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)