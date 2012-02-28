* Tonnage down 4 pct in January vs December * Non-seasonal index down 3.5 pct in Jan Vs. Dec * December index revised, up 6.4 pct in Dec Vs. Nov. (Updates throughout) Feb 28 The index that tracks tonnage hauled by American trucks fell in January after it came off record highs in December, the American Trucking Associations(ATA) said on Tuesday. The advance seasonally adjusted For-Hire Truck Tonnage Index fell 4 percent in January, the association said. "I'm not surprised that tonnage fell... simply due to the fact that December was so strong," ATA Chief Economist Bob Costello said in a note. He added initial reports show the freight business was strong in February. Last month, ATA reported a 13-year high increase in annual freight tonnage in 2011, triggered by a large increase in December, on the back of strong growth in U.S. manufacturing. The Associations subsequently revised the index covering the past five years and recorded a 6.4 percent increase in December tonnage compared with levels in November, the highest monthly rise since January 2005. The not-seasonally adjusted index fell 3.5 percent in January compared with December, ATA added. Analysts track the trade group's tonnage index to gauge the health of U.S. manufacturing and, particularly, the strength of diesel demand. About 67 percent of all tonnage in the United States is hauled on trucks, according to the ATA, which calculates the tonnage index based on surveys from its members. (Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan)