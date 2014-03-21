The MV Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller, the world's biggest container ship, arrives at the harbour of Rotterdam August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

SINGAPORE Denmark's Maersk Line and two shipper partners have won approval for their P3 alliance from the US Federal Maritime Commission (FMC).

The grouping between the world's three biggest container shipping lines was approved by four votes to one at a meeting of FMC Commissioners on Thursday, the commission said in a statement.

The P3 alliance, unveiled last June, consists of Maersk Line, a unit of A.P. Moller-Maersk, Switzerland-based MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company and France's CMA CGM.

The FMC ruling takes effect from Monday and will only apply to U.S. trades.

The P3 alliance, which will have a fleet of 225 container ships totaling 2.5 million TEUs (twenty foot equivalent unit containers), also needs approval from Chinese and European regulators before it can become fully effective.

The alliance has been criticized by cargo owners because of fears it could dominate key shipping routes on the trans Pacific and Asia-Europe trades.

The Asia Shippers Council, which represents cargo owners in Asia, estimates the alliance will have 42 percent of the Asia-Europe trade and 24 percent of the trans Pacific trade.

