Britain to sell Green Investment Bank to Macquarie in 2.3 billion pounds deal
LONDON The British government said on Thursday it will sell the Green Investment Bank (GIB) to Macquarie Bank [MBL.UL] in a deal worth 2.3 billion pounds ($3 billion).
TOKYO Japan's Shiseido Co Ltd (4911.T) said on Thursday that it has signed a deal to sell skincare brands Decleor and Carita to L'Oreal SA (OREP.PA) for about 230 million euros ($316.3 million).
The two companies had been in exclusive talks for the transaction since last October.
($1 = 0.7271 euros)
TOKYO Japan's Sawai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is buying the generic drug business of U.S. drug maker Upsher-Smith Laboratories Inc for $1.05 billion, marking the Osaka-based generic drugmaker's first overseas acquisition.