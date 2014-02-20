The logo of French cosmetics group L'Oreal is seen on the company's building in Clichy, near Paris February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

TOKYO Japan's Shiseido Co Ltd (4911.T) said on Thursday that it has signed a deal to sell skincare brands Decleor and Carita to L'Oreal SA (OREP.PA) for about 230 million euros ($316.3 million).

The two companies had been in exclusive talks for the transaction since last October.

($1 = 0.7271 euros)

