British actor Sacha Baron Cohen, in character as a Kazakh TV reporter known as 'Borat', holds a boomerang and can of beer in Sydney November 13, 2006 during the Australian premiere of his film ''Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of... REUTERS/David Gray (AUSTRALIA)

Kazakhstan's shooting team demanded an apology after a spoof national anthem from the comedy film Borat was played instead of the real one at a medal ceremony in Kuwait, the BBC reported on Friday.

The team's coach told Kazakh media the organizers of the Kuwait tournament had downloaded the parody from the internet by mistake and had also got the Serbian national anthem wrong.

Footage of Thursday's original ceremony shows gold medalist Maria Dmitrienko listening solemnly to the anthem before smiling. The ceremony was later rerun.

The spoof anthem, from the movie featuring British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen "Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan", praises Kazakhstan for its superior potassium exports and for having the cleanest prostitutes in the region.

