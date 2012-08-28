Japan's Showa Denko KK (4004.T) stopped its rare-earth metals alloy plants in China as demand for magnets dropped from Japanese electronics device makers, the Nikkei said.

Showa Denko, which is a major manufacturer of alloys that use rare earths as dysprosium and neodymium, has shut down two plants in China as it said its factory in Saitama Prefecture in Japan will continue to meet the demand for now, the business daily said.

Dysprosium and neodymium are used in high-performance magnets found in motors of hybrid vehicles, hard-disk drives and air conditioners, the Nikkei said.

China accounts for more than 90 percent of global output of rare earths — a group of 17 specialty metals essential for making technology items such as smartphones and hybrid vehicles.

The company has also suspended a rare-earth alloy plant in Vietnam in mid-May as it expects to boost its operational efficiency and halt its earnings slide by halting excess facilities, the daily said.

