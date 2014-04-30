Looming risks subdue Asia stock investors after stellar quarter
SINGAPORE Investors' enthusiasm for Asian stocks is waning as a raft of political and economic risks takes the shine off the best first-quarter returns in 26 years.
MUMBAI Piramal Enterprises Ltd has agreed to buy a 9.99 percent stake in Shriram City Union Finance Ltd valued at about $130 million, its latest investment in a firm linked to the Chennai-based Shriram group.
Piramal will buy 6.58 million fresh shares of Shriram City Union, a non-banking finance company, Piramal said on Wednesday. The shares are valued at 7.78 billion rupees ($128.76 million) as per Shriram City Union's market value on Wednesday.
Earlier this month, Piramal agreed to buy a 20 percent stake in unlisted Shriram group firm Shriram Capital Ltd for 20.14 billion rupees ($334 million), increasing its foothold in the financial services sector.
Last year, Piramal bought a 9.9 percent stake in Shriram Transport, another Shriram group company.
(Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee)
ZURICH Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner faces his toughest shareholder meeting to date this week following an investor revolt over bonuses and losses totalling 5.65 billion Swiss francs ($5.7 billion) since 2015.