Sabre hires Mandiant to probe breach in hotel reservation system
Sabre Corp said on Tuesday there had been a breach in its hospitality unit's hotel reservation system and had hired FireEye Inc's Mandiant forensics division to probe the incident.
Shutterfly Inc (SFLY.O) reported a 15.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue as more customers used its personalized photo-based products and services.
The company's net loss narrowed to $23.8 million, or 63 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $27.1 million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net revenue rose to $183.9 million from $159.1 million.
(Reporting by Sai Sachin R and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Sabre Corp said on Tuesday there had been a breach in its hospitality unit's hotel reservation system and had hired FireEye Inc's Mandiant forensics division to probe the incident.
BERLIN Cybercrime is expanding at a rapid rate in Germany, one of the most digitally advanced countries in the world, but the vast majority of attacks against individuals and companies are not reported, government and industry executives said on Wednesday.