AbbVie cancer drug fails two late-stage trials
AbbVie Inc said on Wednesday that its experimental cancer drug, veliparib, failed to meet the main goals of two late-stage studies.
BERLIN Siemens is reorganizing its healthcare unit as a separate legal entity in Germany and in other countries as part of a move to give it more independence, it said on Thursday.
"As a separately managed business, healthcare will be better able to respond more efficiently to trends and to the expected paradigm shifts in the industry," Chief Executive Joe Kaeser said after reporting third-quarter results.
"We can react as the market demands at any time," Kaeser added in an interview with Reuters Television.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
GENEVA The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Western countries and drug companies pledged fresh support on Wednesday to wipe out diseases that blind, disable and disfigure millions of poor in tropical areas each year and urged new donors to join the fight.