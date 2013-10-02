Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still has large loss
Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
FRANKFURT German engineer Siemens has secured a $3 billion revolving credit facility to replace a previous arrangement which expired last month, the company said on Wednesday.
Europe's biggest engineering firm said it had received more than $5.7 billion in commitments. "Due to this huge oversubscription banks' commitments were significantly scaled back," it said.
The facility has a tenor of five years with two one-year extension options. It replaces the company's $4 billion facility from 2006, which expired in August 2013.
Siemens will pay a margin of 20 basis points (bps) over LIBOR on the new financing, below the 30 bps it pays on a 4 billion euro ($5.3 billion) facility arranged in April last year.
Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan acted as coordinators and active bookrunners.
Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.