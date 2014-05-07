China's HNA in final talks to buy German airport Hahn
FRANKFURT Acquisitive Chinese conglomerate HNA is in final talks over the purchase of Hahn airport in western Germany, the airport's state owners said on Monday.
FRANKFURT Germany's Siemens (SIEGn.DE) said it signed an agreement to enter a joint venture with Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (7011.T) to provide "plants, products and services for the iron, steel and aluminum industry".
The joint venture will be 51-percent owned by Mitsubishi Heavy, while Siemens will hold a 49 percent stake, the Munich-based engineering conglomerate said on Wednesday.
With about 9,000 employees, the venture will start operations in January 2015, pending regulatory approval.
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Eric Walsh)
Consumer goods packaging company Silgan Holdings Inc said it would buy WestRock Co's business that makes soap dispensers and perfume sprayers for about $1 billion.
U.S. telecom sector could be on the brink of a major consolidation under President Donald Trump's likely more merger-friendly administration, said JP Morgan Securities, which now sees a 90 percent chance of T-Mobile US being involved in a strategic transaction in the next five years.