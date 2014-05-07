FRANKFURT Germany's Siemens (SIEGn.DE) said it signed an agreement to enter a joint venture with Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (7011.T) to provide "plants, products and services for the iron, steel and aluminum industry".

The joint venture will be 51-percent owned by Mitsubishi Heavy, while Siemens will hold a 49 percent stake, the Munich-based engineering conglomerate said on Wednesday.

With about 9,000 employees, the venture will start operations in January 2015, pending regulatory approval.

