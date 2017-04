The logo of Siemens AG is seen atop a factory in Berlin July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

FRANKFURT German engineering group Siemens (SIEGn.DE) said on Tuesday it won a $966.8 million order for power plant components from oil firm Saudi Aramco SDABO.UL.

The order, the biggest Siemens has ever received from Saudi Aramco, includes 10 gas turbines, of which six will be manufactured in Saudi Arabia, as well as five steam turbines, 15 generators and 10 heat recovery steam generators, Siemens said.

