Siemens Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Peter Loescher is pictured during an interview in Munich April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

FRANKFURT/MUNICH Siemens (SIEGn.DE) will spin off its lighting unit Osram in the European spring of next year, Chief Executive Peter Loescher told reporters on Thursday.

He said he expected Europe's economy to remain difficult for many quarters while China should recover in 2013 at the earliest.

(Reporting By Jens Hack; Writing by Marilyn Gerlach)