The covered stairway of a former British colonial administration building in the Hill Station neighbourhood of Sierra Leone's capital Freetown April 25, 2012. Covered porches descend to ground level. Picture taken April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A former British colonial administration building with a covered stairway stands in the Hill Station neighbourhood of Sierra Leone's capital Freetown April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Jacob Thomas, 48, poses for a portrait outside House 7 on Grey Lane in Congo Town, which local residents say was built in 1902, making it the oldest remaining colonial-era Board House in the Congo Town neighbourhood of Sierra Leone's capital Freetown April 28, 2012. Thomas said it was built by his great-grandmother's family after she returned from Britain. She had originally been taken as a slave from her home in Brazzaville, Congo, at that time a French colony, according to the family. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Rusted metal sheets cover the side of a traditional colonial-era Board House dating back about a century in the Congo Town neighbourhood of Sierra Leone's capital Freetown April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A vendor's kiosk offers goods for sale beside a traditional colonial-era Board House dating back about a century in the Congo Town neighbourhood of Sierra Leone's capital Freetown April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A shop attached to a traditional colonial-era Board House dating back about a century stands open in the Congo Town neighbourhood of Sierra Leone's capital Freetown April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A former British colonial administration building is nestled behind trees in the Hill Station neighbourhood of Sierra Leone's capital Freetown April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A former British colonial administration building stands on stilts in the Hill Station neighbourhood of Sierra Leone's capital Freetown April 25, 2012. Alongside the Krio Board Houses, the Hill Station area of Freetown is home to another set of striking timber dwellings with a different history. After research in Freetown indicated that mosquitoes brought malaria, around 100 years ago the British colonial authorities relocated their settlement from the stifling coastal flats to higher ground. Large wooden dwellings stand on metal stilts driven into concrete piles. Covered porches descend to ground level. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A man listens to the radio amidst a collection of homes built in the style of traditional colonial-era Board Houses dating back about a century in the Congo Town neighbourhood of Sierra Leone's capital Freetown April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A dog sits on the steps of a door into the compound of a traditional colonial-era Board House dating back about a century in the Murray Town neighbourhood of Sierra Leone's capital Freetown April 28, 2012. Picture taken April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A girl looks out of the door of a traditional colonial-era Board House dating back about a century in the Murray Town neighbourhood of Sierra Leone's capital Freetown April 28, 2012. Picture taken April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

The ground floor doorway of a former British colonial administration building is marked by age in the Hill Station neighbourhood of Sierra Leone's capital Freetown April 25, 2012. Alongside the Krio Board Houses, the Hill Station area of Freetown is home to another set of striking timber dwellings with a different history. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Painted metal from flattened oil drums covers the walls of a traditional colonial-era Board House dating back about a century in the Murray Town neighbourhood of Sierra Leone's capital Freetown April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Painted metal covers the walls of a traditional colonial-era Board House dating back about a century in the Murray Town neighbourhood of Sierra Leone's capital Freetown April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Painted wood and metal brighten a recreation kiosk attached to a traditional colonial-era Board House dating back about a century on the main road through the Congo Town neighbourhood of Sierra Leone's capital Freetown April 27, 2012. Picture taken April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Painted wooden planks cover the facade of a traditional colonial-era Board House dating back about a century on King Street in Sierra Leone's capital Freetown April 27, 2012. Scattered across Sierra Leone's capital Freetown stand ageing wooden houses, some of which look more like they belong on the east coast of 18th century America than in a steamy West African city. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Painted wooden planks cover the facade of a traditional colonial-era Board House dating back about a century on King Street in Sierra Leone's capital Freetown April 27, 2012. It is hard to assess the surviving number of Board Houses in Sierra Leone, some of which were destroyed in the country's devastating 1991-2002 civil war. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Old wooden planks cover the facade of a traditional colonial-era Board House dating back about a century in the Murray Town neighbourhood of Sierra Leone's capital Freetown April 28, 2012. The surviving Board Houses are thought to be around 100 years old. In 1940 a British colonial ordinance forbade the construction of thatched dwellings as the original Board Houses were called due to fire hazard. By that stage though the style was already in decline, as stone and later concrete became more fashionable. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A girl carries a water bucket while another dresses inside a traditional colonial-era Board House dating back about a century in the Murray Town neighbourhood of Sierra Leone's capital Freetown April 28, 2012. Sierra Leone was once largely forested, but Manilius Garber, vice president of the Sierra Leone Institute of Architects, says some Board Houses were also constructed using timber carried as ballast in ships bound for Freetown, including old pine from Canada. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Women sit on the porch in the back courtyard of a traditional colonial-era Board House dating back about a century in the Congo Town neighbourhood of Sierra Leone's capital Freetown April 28, 2012. Escaped slaves and their descendants came to Sierra Leone in the 1800s. Later in the nineteenth century a West Indian regiment was also stationed in the west African nation. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A woman walks past a traditional colonial-era Board House, now covered in corrugated metal, dating back about a century on the main road through the Congo Town neighbourhood of Sierra Leone's capital Freetown April 27, 2012. It is hard to assess the surviving number of Board Houses in Sierra Leone, some of which were destroyed in the country's devastating 1991-2002 civil war. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A woman stands outside a traditional colonial-era Board House, now covered in corrugated metal, dating back about a century on the main road through the Congo Town neighbourhood of Sierra Leone's capital Freetown April 27, 2012. Former American slaves and free blacks sought refuge with the British during the American Revolutionary War. After the British defeat they were evacuated to Nova Scotia in Eastern Canada, and in 1792 a contingent came to Sierra Leone and began building Board Houses, known as 'bode ose' in the krio vernacular. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

People walk past a traditional colonial-era Board House dating back about a century on the main road through the Murray Town neighbourhood of Sierra Leone's capital Freetown April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A traditional colonial-era Board House dating back about a century stands on the main road through the Congo Town neighbourhood of Sierra Leone's capital Freetown April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A pedestrian walks past a traditional colonial-era Board House dating back about a century on Pademba Road in Sierra Leone's capital Freetown April 27, 2012. Scattered across Sierra Leone's capital Freetown stand ageing wooden houses, some of which look more like they belong on the east coast of 18th century America than in a steamy west African city. Others look like they may have been built hundreds of years ago in the islands of the Caribbean, another reflection of Sierra Leone's history as a colony established for freed slaves. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

FREETOWN Scattered across Sierra Leone's capital Freetown stand ageing wooden houses, some of which look more like they belong on the east coast of 18th century America than in a steamy West African city.

Others look like they may have been built hundreds of years ago in the islands of the Caribbean, another reflection of Sierra Leone's history as a colony established for freed slaves.

For Lucy Senessie, a 24-year-old who lives in one of the West Indies-influenced board houses in Freetown - known as 'bode ose' in the krio vernacular - the city's unique architecture is a living link to its past.

"It is very important for people to see what has been there before," she said, standing outside her wooden house in Freetown's Murray Town neighborhood. "The time when they colonize this country, there is only board houses in this country, but now things have changed."

Isa Blyden, a documentary producer who has researched Freetown architecture, sees the origin of the houses in the arrival of the ‘Nova Scotians' to Sierra Leone.

These former American slaves and free blacks sought refuge with the British during the American Revolutionary War. After the British defeat they were evacuated to Nova Scotia in Eastern Canada, and in 1792 a contingent came to Sierra Leone.

Blyden sees the original single-storey Freetown Board House as a reconstruction of the cabin-like structures built a little earlier on the American eastern seaboard.

"The style of house was being built in America in 1776," Blyden said.

There were some modifications though, notably a three-foot base layer of porous local stone that helped anchor the house down during Sierra Leone's torrential wet season.

The later West Indian influence is apparent in more elaborate board houses. One surviving multi-storey structure is Lucy Senessie's home at 18 High Broad Street.

Situated opposite a Methodist Church, its wooden walls begin at first floor level. Latticework covers the stairs at the rear of the structure, and further lattice panels are inset above interior doors.

Joseph Opala, an American anthropologist, traces the West Indian influence to the arrival of a contingent of Jamaican ‘Maroons' in Sierra Leone.

These escaped slaves and their descendants came to the country in 1800. Later on in the 19th century a West Indian regiment was also stationed in Sierra Leone.

"The general understanding is it's simple, plain and simple West Indian architecture from that period," said Opala, who has spent much of his adult life in Sierra Leone.

CANADIAN PINE

Sierra Leone was once largely forested, but Manilius Garber, vice president of the Sierra Leone Institute of Architects, says some board houses were also constructed using timber carried as ballast in ships bound for Freetown.

"Some of the wood is old pine from Canada, or Europe, or somewhere," he said.

The surviving board houses are thought to be around 100 years old. In 1940 a British colonial ordinance forbade the construction of thatched dwellings - as the original board houses were - due to fire hazard.

By that stage though the style was already in decline, as stone and later concrete became more fashionable.

In the Congo Town neighborhood of Freetown, No. 7 Grey Lane is an example of a surviving simple, single-story Board House. On the porch a metal panel is painted green, white and blue, the national colors of Sierra Leone.

"I met this house when I was born, so it was built before I was born," says resident 54-year-old Ezekiel Thomas, who works as a teacher. "It's like an antique to us."

It is hard to assess the surviving number of Board Houses in Sierra Leone, some of which were destroyed in the country's devastating 1991-2002 civil war.

Isa Blyden says there is an increasing appreciation for the structures, but acknowledges that wood for repairs is expensive to come by.

Mohamed Bakarr Jalloh, resident of a dilapidated Board House at 1 Macauley Street in Murray Town, admits he has been mocked for his accommodation.

"Some of the neighbors, they laugh at us, because of the wood condition," explained the 26-year-old, who has a poster of a skimpily clad Janet Jackson in his first floor bedroom.

"It isn't strong; when the breeze blow, not good."

Alongside the Krio Board Houses, the Hill Station area of Freetown is home to another set of striking timber dwellings with a different history.

After research in Freetown indicated that mosquitoes brought malaria, around 100 years ago the British colonial authorities relocated their settlement from the stifling coastal flats to higher ground.

The funicular railway that once served Hill Station is long gone, though the station name sign remains at the abandoned upper terminus. Nearby, large wooden dwellings stand on metal stilts driven into concrete piles. Covered porches descend to ground level.

It is often said in Freetown that these houses, which were built for British colonial administrators, came to West Africa flat-packed from the London department store Harrods.

British writer Graham Greene, who visited Freetown in the 1930s and later lived in the city during World War Two, once referred to "bright electric Hill Station."

The current inhabitants of Hill Station, Sierra Leonean civil servants and their families, say they do sometimes still get electricity. Pipe-borne water is now non-existent though.

Matilda Senessie, a 23-year-old who lives at No. 8 Hill Station, says they sometimes beg for water from bowsers going to a smart hotel nearby.

"I love the houses… they are comfortable, spacious," she said. "The only thing is the water here. We don't have water."

(Editing by Richard Valdmanis and Paul Casciato)