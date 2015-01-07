A Delaware judge on Wednesday ordered Siga Technologies Inc, a supplier of an antiviral smallpox drug to the U.S. strategic stockpile, to pay PharmAthene Inc $113.1 million in damages in a licensing dispute.

The Delaware Court of Chancery on Aug. 8 ruled that PharmAthene is entitled to damages from Siga for its failure to execute a license agreement related to its main antiviral smallpox drug, Tecovirimat.

Wednesday's ruling determined those damages, which are to include as-yet unspecified prejudgment interest, according to the order entered by Vice Chancellor Donald Parsons.

A PharmAthene spokeswoman said the company expected the damage award with interest could be in excess of $190 million, but declined further comment.

Siga did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Siga said in court papers the award of damages amounted to punitive damages, a contention the judge disputed, and has said it will appeal.

PharmAthene, which helped fund the development of Tecovirimat, sued Siga in 2006, accusing the company of reneging on a promise to grant a licensing agreement.

Siga said in 2011 it won a five-year U.S. government contract for 2 million doses of the drug, in a deal that could be worth as much as $2.8 billion. In September, the company filed for bankruptcy, which would bar PharmAthene from enforcing the order. Siga said its bankruptcy was necessary to allow it to keep operating while it appealed the August ruling.

Shares of PharmAthene were up 4.2 percent at $1.75 on the American Stock Exchange, while Siga stock was 5.6 percent higher at $1.51 in midday trade.

