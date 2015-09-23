UK's health regulator suspended the sales of silicone implants made by Brazil's Silimed and recommended that none of the devices be implanted until further advice.

Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency and other European regulators are testing the products after the German Notified Body found contamination on some devices during an inspection in the company's manufacturing plant in Brazil.

Silicone implants for plastic surgery, urological implants and other surgical devices are among the suspended devices, the MHRA said on Wednesday.

The suspension comes five years after French authorities disclosed that one of the top breast implant makers in the world, Poly Implant Prothèse, was not using medical-grade silicone in its implants, earning its President Jean-Claude Mas a four-year jail sentence in December 2013.

Silimed did not immediately comment on the MHRA announcement.

Silimed is the third-largest implant maker in the world, according to the company's website.

