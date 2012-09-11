Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $287.5 million in an initial public offering of its common shares.

The company, which leases single-family properties, did not reveal the number of shares or the price at which it plans to sell them.

It did not name the stock exchange it planned to list its shares on.

Silver Bay said it will be externally managed by PRCM Real Estate Advisers LLC, a joint venture of private capital management firms Pine River Domestic Management L.P. and Provident Real Estate Advisors LLC.

The company plans to contribute the net proceeds of the offering to buy single-family properties and to renovate properties.

The company also plans to buy single-family properties from Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO.N) and Provident in exchange of its common shares.

An affiliate of Pine River also serves as the external manager of Two Harbors, the company said.

Minnetonka, Minnesota-based Silver Bay, which intends to elect and qualify to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes, told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that Credit Suisse will underwrite the offering.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.

For the IPO filing, click on r.reuters.com/pud62t

(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)