LOS ANGELES Irish singer Sinead O'Connor says she has reunited with her fourth husband after a short-lived marriage and an even shorter split.

The "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer said on her new Twitter account that, after a night of love making, she and Barry Herridge had decided to stay married, go to counseling and live together.

O'Connor announced a week ago that she and Herridge had split after just 16 days of marriage, blaming pressure and disapproval from her new husband's family and friends.

"Guess who had a mad love making affair with her own husband last night?" O'Connor, 46, tweeted on Wednesday.

"We decided to be boyfriend and girlfriend again and stay married but we did rush so we gonna return to b friend g friend an be sickenly happy an go counsellin an move in like a yr regular people...but stay married," she added, using Twitter shorthand.

O'Connor, who found fame in the late 1980s with her shaved head and haunting voice, married Herridge, a therapist, in Las Vegas on December 8 but said last week she had split with him on December 24. She blamed her attempts to seek out marijuana on their wedding night as the event that strained their relationship.

